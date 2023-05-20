The Most Shocking Claim In The Anna Nicole Smith Netflix Documentary

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The new Netflix doc Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me has been making waves with its wild allegations and never-before-seen pics — but is this one detail the most shocking of all?

As you know, the documentary premiered on Tuesday and since then it’s been met with mixed reviews. Anna Nicole’s ex Larry Birkhead, who welcomed daughter Dannielynn with the model in 2006 — one year before she tragically died in 2007 at age 39, has made it clear he and his daughter are not on board. In fact, he called the film a “cesspool” full of lies. He declined to participate in the film completely because he was so annoyed with the alleged rewriting of “history.”

From a woman named Melissa “Missy” Byrum claiming to be the late actress’ lesbian lover in the early ’90s to how they were supposedly raising the blonde bombshell’s son Daniel Wayne Smith together, this doc is jam-packed with jaw dropping claims. The worst of all, though, might be one about her father, Donald Eugene Hogan.

According to Missy, when the Playboy model was just 24 years old, she had a run-in with her father after decades of being “estranged” that changed her life forever. One more warning, it’s truly despicable. Missy claimed:

“She told me that her father had tried to have sex with her. I was really sad to see that. She was so so disappointed.”

WHAT?!

The doc explains how Anna Nicole lived with her mother and didn’t even meet her father face-to-face until she was an adult. But in 1993, the Houston native used a private investigator to track her dad down in order to speak with him. After they spoke on the phone, she invited him out to a Playmate of the Year party in El Lay where she was being honored. The party was being hosted by Hugh Hefner in the Playboy Mansion — and Anna Nicole flew her father and half brother Donnie Hogan out to attend on her own dime.

After the party, according to Missy, at some point during the party Hogan tried to have sex with Anna Nicole. And even more horrifyingly, it would seem nobody knew it happened until now — not even Donnie, who says in the doc:

“My dad? Assaulted her? That would be like him. But is it true? It couldn’t be … I was there every step of the way, but I wouldn’t put it past him. I guess I wasn’t there all the time, so it could be true.”

He sounds WAY too on board with the notion. We may not have much evidence anymore, but for his own son to react that way, that he could believe it of the man… It kind of tells you everything you need to know, doesn’t it?

But for a little background, when Anna Nicole was a child, Hogan spent 6 months in jail because he pled guilty to raping her then-10-year-old aunt. Yeah. That’s the kind of man he was. Donnie feels the estrangement was actually a blessing for his half sister, adding:

“My father is not the type of guy you want to be alone with. You’re not going to feel safe. He’s a monster.”

Just awful… In her short 39 years with us, Anna Nicole really went through so much. It’s so heartbreaking to hear.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

