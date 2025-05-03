Got A Tip?

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her'

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter honored her mom through fashion.

On Friday, Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Barnstable Brown Gala on the eve of the Kentucky Derby with her father, Larry Birkhead, and wore the same gown the late actress had on for the event in 2004! The iconic floor-length black dress featured a plunging neckline and crystal straps across the bodice and back. In a post on Instagram of the look, Larry said the 18-year-old decided to wear it because it was Anna’s and looked “super cool.” Aww! Take a look at the father-daughter photos (below) and see a pic of Anna in the dress HERE:

What a sweet way to pay tribute to her momma! And prepare to break out your tissues, y’all! The teenager told Access Hollywood on the red carpet that wearing the dress feels like getting a hug from Anna:

“I can’t know my mom, sadly, and this is one of the only reasons and ways I can. This is the closest I’ll ever be getting to a hug from her, so I’ve been, like, on and off tears the whole day.”

She’s not the only one getting choked up! Larry added in an interview with People that while he has had the dress “for years,” he became “emotional” seeing it on his daughter:

“It was emotional because the last time I saw that dress was on Anna.”

And as the photographer pointed out, when Dannielynn “was a little girl, she walked over, and she put her hand on the dress,” so “now that she’s actually old enough to wear it, it just seems surreal that we’re at this moment.” So, it’s super sentimental to them! Larry noted the gown is “a little edgier for her than most dresses she wears,” but it was something she wanted to do for her mom:

“I think she’s doing a fashion experiment for herself. Also, I think it’s really meaningful for her to wear. I’m just glad she’s going through and starting to wear some of [Smith’s clothes] because she could literally pick out an outfit a day for the rest of her life and never wear the same thing twice with everything.”

As you know, it’s a tradition for Larry and Dannielynn to attend the Kentucky Derby every year. Perhaps, the teen will continue to honor Anna’s memory by wearing more pieces of hers at the event in the future. We’ll see. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know int he comments below.

[Image via Larry Birkhead/Instagram, Emily Grant/WENN]

May 03, 2025 07:53am PDT

