Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Danielynn Turns 16 Today! See Dad Larry Birkhead's Sweet Bday Message!

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead‘s daughter turns 16 today! Can you believe it?!
Larry took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead a Sweet Sixteen. The heartfelt happy birthday post features a collage of cute throwback pics featuring himself, Anna Nicole, and the birthday girl. In the caption, he starts by saying:
“Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old.”
Ha! OMG, it does make us feel old…
The 49-year-old continues with pride that she’s grown up so well despite people believing the “odds were stacked against” them:
“Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished. So proud to be your Dad!”
Aww
The 16-year-old gave him some sass, though, in true teenager fashion! When the photographer said she was a “great baby when she was born” she snapped back:
“‘How do you know you weren’t even there?’ Ouch. I told her ‘maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.'”
She’s definitely feeling like sixteen! LOLz!
Related: Cardi B & Offset Threw The Most EXTRA Party For Son Wave’s First Birthday!
Birkhead then celebrates everything it’s meant to be a father — the whole “wild ride”:
“It’s been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life. Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16!”
Spoken like a true protective dad! He finishes the post by invoking her famous late momma — and joking turning sixteen does NOT mean he’s buying a new car anytime soon!
“Happy Birthday Rock on Mom is looking down! #itoldyouso #dannielynn #happybirthday #thisdoesnotmeanyougetaTesla”
Ch-ch-check out the poignant post (below):
So sweet! Happy birthday, Dannielynn, we hope it’s the best one yet!
[Image via Larry Birkhead/Instagram/WENN]