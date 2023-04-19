Anna Nicole Smith Tells Her OWN Life Story In New Netflix Documentary! Get Your First Look!

This documentary is going to be AMAZING!

Netflix shared its first look at next month’s Anna Nicole Smith doc on Monday, and wow does it look like it’s going to change a lot of folks’ perception of the blonde bombshell!

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me promises to cover the model/actress’ humble beginnings as she chose to leave her small-town life behind and go to Hollywood — before delving into the controversy of her marriage to 90-year-old oil billionaire J. Howard Marshall and her tragically young death (she was only 39). The amount of behind-the-scenes footage the filmmakers have gathered here is staggering. So much of this story will be in Anna Nicole’s own words!

That’s exactly what director Ursula Macfarlane was going for, as she explained in a statement on Netflix’s Tudum site:

“I feel like many previous books and films about Anna Nicole twisted her narrative, so I felt fortunate to have access to a wealth of audio and TV interviews including personal phone calls that involved Anna Nicole. I really feel like she is telling her own story in her own words. And with the contributions of people in her life who genuinely knew her, I feel that we’ve been able to get closer to her truth.”

Get your first look at the doc, premiering May 16 (below):

[Image via Netflix/YouTube.]