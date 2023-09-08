Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is 17! And Looks JUST LIKE HER MOM!!!

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is 17! Look at Her Now!

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up!

In a sweet birthday tribute, her dad Larry Birkhead posted a video on Instagram showing a progression of photos of Dannielynn from infancy to now. The montage features pictures of the girl alongside her mother, as well as with other loved ones, as Heather Headley‘s song I Wish plays in the background. The 50-year-old wrote in the caption:

“Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever! You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad

Aww!!

Related: Anna Nicole’s Ex Larry SLAMS ‘Cesspool’ Netflix Documentary

He finished up the post by adding:

“By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida

The teen looks like the spitting image of her mom — especially with her striking blue eyes! See a few snaps of what Dannielynn looks like NOW at 17 years old (below):

dannielynn birkhead teen pic
(c) Larry Birkhead/Instagram
dannielynn birkhead teen pic
(c) Larry Birkhead/Instagram
dannielynn birkhead teen pic
(c) Larry Birkhead/Instagram
dannielynn birkhead teen pic
(c) Larry Birkhead/Instagram

WOW! She’s definitely got Anna Nicole’s unmistakable grin!

You can see Larry’s full video (below):

SO sweet!

Happy birthday, Dannielynn! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Larry Birkhead/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 07, 2023 17:18pm PDT

Share This