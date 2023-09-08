Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is 17! And Looks JUST LIKE HER MOM!!!

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up!

In a sweet birthday tribute, her dad Larry Birkhead posted a video on Instagram showing a progression of photos of Dannielynn from infancy to now. The montage features pictures of the girl alongside her mother, as well as with other loved ones, as Heather Headley‘s song I Wish plays in the background. The 50-year-old wrote in the caption:

“Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever! You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad “

Aww!!

He finished up the post by adding:

“By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida “

The teen looks like the spitting image of her mom — especially with her striking blue eyes! See a few snaps of what Dannielynn looks like NOW at 17 years old (below):

WOW! She’s definitely got Anna Nicole’s unmistakable grin!

You can see Larry’s full video (below):

SO sweet!

Happy birthday, Dannielynn! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

