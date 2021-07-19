Anne Hathaway INSTANTLY Ghosted Her Ex After His Shocking Arrest -- Would YOU??

Anne Hathaway doesn’t mess around, apparently — and can you blame her?!

The A-lister’s ex-boyfriend opened up about the curious details of their abrupt split way back in 2008 — on the exact same day he was arrested for fraud. And it’s wild to hear how Hathaway completely ghosted the guy after his arrest and all the way through his eventual prison sentence…

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Raffaello Follieri (pictured in the inset, above) opened up about the fateful day that he was unexpectedly COMPLETELY removed from the actress’ life after cops slapped the cuffs on his wrists.

Recalling how Hathaway had been doing press for a movie that night — June 24, 2008 — Follieri reminisced about how the two of them talked just hours before he went to the slammer:

“That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home. If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was 2 a.m. on June 24, 2008. At 6 a.m. I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again.”

WHOA!!!

So in a span of four hours, the Ocean’s 8 actress went from “love you forever” to ghosting this guy altogether?!

Chillingly cold? Or an impressive commitment to not being with somebody who’s on the wrong side of the law??

This wasn’t a casual relationship or anything; the Oscar-winning actress dated the Italian businessman for four years up until that point. The two had been introduced by mutual friends at a dinner party in 2004 and hit it off right away. So this was a BIG part of Anne’s life… and just like that, it was GONE.

Follieri doubled down on the ghosting story when asked for clarification, too, adding (below):

“Never, never, never [heard from her again]. I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don’t have anger but I’ve been hurt.”

Not bitter? We don’t know about that. The implication from calling this a “business decision” isn’t subtle — he’s definitely saying she cared more about her career than him. But… is that fair? We mean, gurl must have felt betrayed to learn her “successful” boyfriend was really a liar and a thief. Maybe she chose principles over him??

Prosecutors accused Follieri of running quite the scheme; they alleged that he “posed as a top Vatican official” and swindled $6 million from real estate investors.

Eventually, Follieri pleaded guilty and spent five years in prison. At the end of his term, he was subsequently deported to his native Italy and banned from entering the United States again. Sounds a little bit similar to another story we’ve covered quite a bit, doesn’t it?

Things were life-changing for a while for both parties back in 2008 when the arrest happened, as to be expected. Page Six reports Hathaway “spent a week in shock at a friend’s house” in the aftermath of Follieri’s shocking arrest.

But all’s well that ends well, right? After all, Hathaway has been happily married to Adam Shulman for nine years now; they have two sons together. As for Raffaello, he found love again with wife Konstantina; the duo has a 4-year-old son and a daughter on the way. And presumably she’ll never get the rug pulled from under her as his prison sentence is already public knowledge.

