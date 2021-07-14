NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested For Domestic Violence, Taken Down By Police Dogs!

The future is unclear for future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman, as the NFL free agent was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of burglary domestic violence.

According to reports, the 33-year-old athlete was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m. and is still behind bars. Records state Sherman was denied bail, but a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Dept. told ESPN this is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects until they can appear before a judge.

The rep wouldn’t confirm the name of the person taken into custody, but they revealed a 911 call from the house was received at 2 a.m. local time, with the caller claiming an adult male family member who didn’t live at the residence was trying to force his way inside.

The suspect was outside the home when police arrived. According to a report from TMZ, he not only resisted arrest but ultimately had to be taken down by a police K-9 unit! They sicced the dogs on him!

Afterward he was rushed to a local hospital to be evaluated. He was cleared medically, then booked into the King County Correctional Facility. Fortunately, no one at the residence was injured.

Related: Taco Bell Employee Arrested For Allegedly Setting Off Fireworks Inside Restaurant

As sports fans know, the California native is one of the best players of his generation. Sherman — who finished his third season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks — is a five time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, and vice president of the NFL Players Association‘s executive committee.

The NFLPA responded to the news later Wednesday, saying in a statement:

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

His case is being investigated as a felony case, per NBC Sports. If convicted, the burglary domestic violence charge can carry a lengthy prison sentence.

Before this legal drama, the sky was seemingly the limit for the cornerback. Back in May, Sherman told ESPN he wouldn’t rule out a return to Seattle, sharing:

“It’s always in the cards. I spend my entire offseason in Seattle. It’s where I live. It’s where my family is. So it’s never out of the cards. Pete (Carroll) and I have had conversations throughout the offseason. Everything needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out but it’s definitely not out of the cards.”

It’s safe to assume he has bigger issues to worry about now.

Thoughts on this?

[Image via ESPN/YouTube]