Prince Harry Writing An Explosive Tell-All! What MORE Will He Reveal?!

Two hours of airtime with Oprah wasn’t nearly enough time for Prince Harry to unload all of his royal problems. Despite exposing troubling conversations with his fam over Meghan Markle‘s deep depression or even the skin color of their son Archie, there’s so much more to say…

Following the bombshell interview, the 36-year-old has scored a major book deal with Penguin Random House: a memoir he’s already been writing for a year! He made the announcement on Monday via the publishing group, revealing:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

According to Page Six sources, the soon-to-be published author has been working with famed ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer as they gear up to submit the nearly-done first draft in October. Innerestingly enough, the first go was originally due in August, but considering all the controversy that’s been unfolding, it’s no wonder they’d want to fit more in.

Are we sensing a look into the reported “rift” with his brother Prince William?

The outlet has revealed a short blurb from the publisher, sharing:

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Screw the royal experts, we can’t wait to hear from Harry himself!

Harry’s non-fiction title will also span “his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” as “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

Those who have been following the drama the royals have been mired in for the past couple years will note the pointed reference of “his dedication to service” after he was stripped of his military titles following the official stepping down from royal responsibilities. As we previously reported, Harry — and Meg — fired back in response to that twist of the knife:

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.“

If that doesn’t tell you that Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandson plans on addressing the monarchy drama, come on…

We’re looking forward to all these “life lessons” Harry will bestow upon readers, supposedly sometime in late 2022! Proceeds from the sure-to-be hit will be donated to charity.

So, will U be buying??

