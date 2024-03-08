Selena Gomez Gushes Over Benny Blanco In PDA-Filled Birthday Post!

Selena Gomez is wishing her man Benny Blanco a happy birthday!

To celebrate her boyfriend turning 36 on Friday, the singer took to Instagram with a super sweet post about all the things she loves about him, sharing:

“Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco”

Aw!!!

Related: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Have An Open Relationship

The kind caption was shared alongside a carousel of photos featuring so much PDA from the adorable lovebirds, who secretly dated for six months before going public in December. In the first pic, the Disney Channel alum was grinning ear to ear as her beau wrapped his arms around her from behind and kissed her head. They were also seen snuggling, posing for sexy photo booth pics, and sharing lots of smooches and laughs together. Look (below)!

So cute!!

The birthday boy seemed super happy about the tribute as he slid into the comment section with tons of loved-up emojis, commenting:

“???? ???? “

Love these two together! Hope Benny has a great b-day!!!

Reactions?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Selena Gomez/Instagram]