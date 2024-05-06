Bathroom Chic! Doja Cat Wears Nothing But A Towel On Her Way To The Met Gala -- LOOK!

UPDATE 5:00 P.M. PST: For the actual carpet, Doja Cat is DRIPPING in see-through white! Sticking to that fresh-out-the-shower theme, ha!

Doja Cat reveals the secret behind her wet look is a lot of hair gel. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pWM7i4xGBi — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Did Doja Cat run out of time to pick a dress? LOLz!

The artist went for full shock factor at this year’s Met Gala, stepping out on the carpet in nothing but a short towel and head wrap! Seriously! Ch-ch-check it out!

Doja Cat left The Mark Hotel in towels. ???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Blt4BqIG6T — People (@people) May 6, 2024

Okay, okay. She wasn’t in JUST a towel. She did manage to locate some accessories — such as a diamond necklace and sparkly heels. And you can’t forget those mascara tear streaks covering her cheeks! Innerestingly, the towel also has a large tag on it that states “DRESS.” Hah!

We’re not gonna lie, she pulls off the bathroom wardrobe well, but, boy, do we wanna know how she and her team think this fits “the Garden of Time” theme! Maybe she’ll wear something different on the carpet. She’s always doing the unexpected!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

