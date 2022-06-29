Ariana Grande Stalker Broke Into Her House ON HER BIRTHDAY!

This could have been really bad!!

Aharon Brown, a man who has a history of stalking Ariana Grande, was arrested Sunday for breaking into her Montecito home on her 29th birthday!

Related: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Allegedly Tried To Break Into Her Bedroom!

According to sources with direct knowledge of the scary situation via TMZ, Brown violated a restraining order over the weekend and somehow got into Ari’s mansion, setting off the security alarm. Thankfully, the pop star was not around at the time and cops arrived while the trespasser was still on the premises. He was arrested and has been arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violating court orders, and obstruction. He pled not guilty and is currently in custody.

This legal trouble comes after an incident last September when Aharon showed up at the singer’s LA home with a large hunting knife. He allegedly screamed and threatened both the security guards and the Victorious alum by yelling:

“I’ll f**king kill you and her!”

OMG!

Related: Jennette McCurdy Reveals REAL Story Behind Ariana Grande Feud!

He was arrested for making criminal threats and a judge issued a restraining order at the time — though that hasn’t stopped him from getting close to the celeb. Aharon violated the court order last week when he got close to the One Last Time vocalist. He was allegedly supposed to turn himself in for violating the restraining order on Tuesday, but instead, he made plans to crash Ariana’s birthday!

We are SO glad she was not at this home for this potentially dangerous encounter! Hopefully, she amps up her security ASAP!!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]