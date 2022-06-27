WTF?! Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Allegedly Tried To Break Into Her Bedroom! 

Britney Spears’ wedding break-in just got A LOT creepier!

As you remember, earlier this month Britney finally got married to her long time beau, Sam Asghari. The star-studded event included guests such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Paris Hilton (who we later found out skipped out on DJing for Joe Biden to come to the ceremony! #bestiegoals)!

Not every guest was wanted, though, as Brit’s ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed her big day! Jason — who was the pop princess’ husband for a little over 2 days back in 2004 — live streamed himself on Instagram trying to break into her house while wielding a knife! He claimed that his “first and only wife” had invited him, and was able to get past security and inside the premises! So scary!

This whole altercation caused the bride to feel unsafe on her special day, and we don’t blame her! The Toxic singer was even reported to have been “freaking out” by sources that attended the ceremony. Her talent manager recalled she was “distraught, crying, shaking, and panicked”, and that she and Sam left the property to calm down. The fear poor Britney must’ve felt in that moment…so sad…

Since the incident, at least one of the security guards, Richard Eubler, working that day has been fired. And now he is testifying in court with more details about what actually happened! It was originally reported by TMZ that Alexander wasn’t able to make contact with Spears that day — but new court transcripts are saying that he barely missed her!

According to Eubler’s testimony, Jason was allegedly able to make it inside the house and all the way to Britney’s bedroom where he tried to open the door multiple times! AND SHE WAS INSIDE — putting on her wedding dress!

Whoa.

Luckily, her door was locked, but it’s scary to imagine what could’ve happened if it wasn’t! He was inside her home, holding a knife, and mere feet away from where she was! The officer stated that the trespasser continually yelled for Britney before he barred himself in the game room. Eubler followed him into the game room where there was an alleged struggle, and was eventually able to apprehend him.

Richard also stated that Alexander had been spotted around the property several times before the wedding despite “being told to stay away” — including the day before the ceremony! WTF! If this suspicious behavior wasn’t new, why was the security team so ill-prepared? Better yet, why did they seem so surprised that he showed up in the first place? It seems like he was being extremely dubious multiple times before the break-in. Hmm…

Luckily no one was hurt in the situation and Brit Brit’s ex-husband was arrested for felony stalking, vandalism, and trespassing battery. The Gimme More singer has since gotten a 3 year restraining order against him — and her lawyer didn’t cut him any slack, either! He assured his client that Jason would be “punished to the fullest extent of the law”. As of writing this, Alexander is still in jail. His public defendant argued that his felony stalking charge should have been lessened to a misdemeanor for insufficient evidence, but the judge disagreed. He was arrested on June 9 and has currently served 18 days. That’s quite a price to pay for a 55 hour marriage! He sits on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for July 12.

What a crazy situation! We are so glad that Britney’s team is stepping up to ensure her safety!

