Ariana Madix Makes Her Broadway Debut In Chicago With Support From Her VPR Co-Stars!

Ariana Madix is officially a Broadway star!

The 38-year-old reality star hit the stage at the Ambassador Theatre in Manhattan on Monday night, performing as Roxie Hart in Chicago! And she smashed her Broadway debut! Ariana even received a standing ovation at the end of the musical! In a video of the moment, the Vanderpump Rules star could be seen bowing with the entire cast at the front of the stage while the audience loudly cheers for her.

She then accepted a bouquet of flowers and acknowledged the orchestra. After one final bow with Amra Faye-Wright, who portrays Velma Kelly, she exited the stage while waving at the audience! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Yes, gurl!!!

Of course, Ariana had a ton of support from her friends in the audience! Her co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay attended her first show along with Ariana’s boyfriend Daniel Wai, her mom Tanya, and former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan. Scheana praised her best friend on Instagram Stories, noting she “absolutely crushed it.” Alongside a video of her bowing to the crowd, she added:

“Soooooo extremely proud!!!”

Aww! Dayna also wrote on the ‘gram:

“YOU GUYS. SCREAMING. CRYING. THROWING UP. SHE WAS PERFECT.”

It sounds like Ariana is getting rave reviews! Congrats to her on her debut!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on seeing Ariana in Chicago? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Scheana Shay/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]