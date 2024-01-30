OMG! That’s So Raven Star Orlando Brown Goes OFF In LA Restaurant: ‘I Am Satan & Lucifer’s Son’

Orlando Brown sure made his presence known at an LA restaurant over the weekend — in the worst way possible.

The That’s So Raven alum is at the center of yet another controversy following a disturbing public outburst. On Sunday, the 36-year-old dined at Tao in Los Angeles where, for some reason, he began screaming at an employee. In footage obtained by TMZ, he can seen holding his phone up to record as he yelled:

“Get behind me, Satan. I’m Jesus. Get the f**k out of here, Satan.”

He went on to call the employee a “child molester” and referred to him as “Richard Ramirez” — the infamous serial killer.

WTF?!

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the meltdown began at Orlando’s table, where he started yelling at other diners. Shortly after, staff came over to address the situation and that’s pretty much where the footage picked up. Eventually, the Disney alum was escorted out of the restaurant by security, but not before he rambled on about more religious figures:

“Everybody enjoy your night, I’m sorry for f**king with your s**t. My name is Orlando Brown, I am Satan and Lucifer’s son. F**k everybody.”

Watch the footage (below):

Orlando has been known to struggle with mental health challenges and addiction issues in the past, and was arrested in late 2022 on allegations of domestic violence.

It’s always sad to see child stars struggle so much as adults… We hope he can get the help he needs. Ugh.

[Images via Cam Capone News & Disney/YouTube]