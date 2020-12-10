Granddaughter Of Manson Victim Brutally Murdered, Discovered 'In Pool Of Blood'

What a truly shocking case of history repeating itself…

Back in July, single mother Ariana Wolk was murdered in her Denver apartment. According to a new report from DailyMail.com, the 40-year-old was found “in a pool of blood in her bed”; she had been stabbed several times in the neck according to the Denver District Attorney’s office. The DA also found “apparent defensive stab wounds to her arms and hands”, suggesting she fought her attacker. Just horrifying.

Obviously that new story would be awful enough, though one could understand how a single murder might not make national headlines. However, it was her family connection to another murder that makes this case all the more tragic.

Related: Alexis Sharkey’s Mother Responds To Rumors Of Marriage Problems

Ariana was the daughter of Suzan LaBerge, whose mother was Rosemary LaBianca. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, how about the “Tate-LaBianca Murders”?

That’s right, her grandmother was one of the victims that fateful Summer in 1969 when Charles Manson cult members brutally murdered the very pregnant Sharon Tate and four others. It was the next night, August 10, that Rosemary and her husband Leno LaBianca, grocery store chain owners, were murdered in their Los Feliz home. The killers infamously wrote the phrases “Death to pigs” and “Helter Skelter” in the victims’ blood. Rosemary was only 38 years old, two years younger than Ariana when she was likewise killed.

This case is not nearly as complex as that one. A man named Jose Sandoval-Romero was caught after just four days, identified through fingerprints on a Starbucks cup left at the scene. He later confessed to police he had committed the crime. Per the DA’s office:

“During his interview with law enforcement, Sandoval-Romero admitted that he had stabbed Ms. Wolk, fled the scene, and discarded his bloody clothes before fleeing to Colorado Springs.”

A man who had been staying with Ariana told police he “observed she would become intoxicated and invite random transients to come to the house.” It would appear she invited the wrong man over.

Related: Charles Manson Dead At 83

Ariana’s sister Rommi Wolk started a GoFundMe to cover the costs of burial.

One of the saddest aspects of the crime? Their mother, Suzan LaBerge, is still very much alive — meaning the poor woman had to live through the murders of both her mother and her daughter. The 72-year-old, who still lives in Northern California, has not commented on the murder, only saying she is “grieving” the loss.

Yet another disturbing epilogue to add to one of Hollywood’s darkest chapters…

CLICK HERE to view “From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood’s Darkest Moments”

CLICK HERE to view “From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood’s Darkest Moments”

CLICK HERE to view “From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood’s Darkest Moments”

CLICK HERE to view “From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood’s Darkest Moments”

CLICK HERE to view “From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood’s Darkest Moments”

[Image via GoFundMe/Denver District Attorney’s Office.]