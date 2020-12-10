Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Have Already Signed A Prenup!

We knew this couple was serious, but they’re REALLY prepared to take things to the next level.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged after less than a year of dating, and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to slow things down any time soon! According to UK tabloid The Sun, the pair are planning multiple wedding ceremonies for next year (one in England near the Beckhams, and one in Florida near billionaire dad Nelson Peltz).

Related: Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Refuses Spousal Support In Divorce Filing Response!

And in that spirit, the lovebirds have already signed a prenup! A source told the outlet:

“Prenups may not seem particularly romantic but in the US they’re incredibly common and Nicola’s family all have agreements in place with their partners. Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to go legal was entirely mutual. He’s had experiences of girls desperate to get in on the Beckham name so they’re delighted Nicola loves Brooklyn for him. And, of course, she doesn’t need his money and has her own successful career.”

The insider continued:

“It’s not complicated. Basically, in the unlikely event of a split, both parties will leave the marriage with what they put into it. This includes assets and properties. Money will not change hands.”

We must admit, after such a quick engagement at such a young age (Brooklyn’s 21, Nicola’s 25), it’s nice to hear they’re taking a practical, reasonable approach to the upcoming nuptials!

Another good sign is that the bride-to-be has the total approval of the groom’s parents. On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham raved about her future daughter-in-law in an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine (below). She shared:

“He’s so happy, they are both so happy. She’s just wonderful. She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman, and We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

Related: Rihanna Is SO Happy With A$AP Rocky

High praise from the former Spice Girl! Posh added:

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year for Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with. During this time there’s been so much uncertainty, and everything felt a little bit sad. So, we are very happy and very excited, and… What will I wear?”

Legal matters taken care of, an overwhelming parental stamp of approval… all that’s left is to walk down the aisle! Best of luck, kids!

[Image via Brooklyn Beckham/Nicola Peltz/Instagram]