Armie Hammer's Ex-Girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich Spills ALL! Says He's Into Cannibalism & Also FLAT BROKE!

The more we hear from the women who know Armie Hammer, the more it sounds like he’s the monster we feared.

Those screenshots were from anonymous women whom the Call Me By Your Name star allegedly sent DMs throughout at least the second half of his marriage. Not only were the messages evidence of infidelity, they also showed a predilection for BDSM, sexual slavery, violence, blood play… even rape fantasies and *gulp* cannibalism.

Of course, these DMs have not been confirmed to come from Hammer; it’s a lot of damning evidence if real, but we can’t verify it. The most we have is photos supplied by the Instagram account which uploaded the bulk of the screenshots; the woman who runs it claimed they were sent to her by Armie himself. But even she has chosen to remain anonymous to protect herself.

However, as the accusations of abuse and, well, creepiness, continue to mount, we now have someone who dated Armie ON RECORD.

Courtney Vucekovich, creator of the “on-demand glam” app Flashd, was rumored to be dating Armie last summer after she was seen in some of his Instagram pics while he was living out in the desert. She has now confirmed the two were together off and on for a few months starting in June 2020 — which we believe makes her the first person to date Armie after his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers. (That divorce announcement actually didn’t come out until July. Hmm…)

Now Vucekovich is spilling all about the scariest parts of their relationship.

[Trigger Warning: Emotional Abuse]

First, no, she is NOT one of the women to whom those now infamous direct messages were sent. She also doesn’t know who they are and thus cannot confirm their authenticity.

However…

From what she says the way he spoke to her is right in line with what we saw — – just not at first.

Love Bombing

Describing the relationship with Armie to DailyMail.com, the 30-year-old said:

“He’s a very charming, intense human being. But once you start talking to him, he’s pretty aggressive right from the start. Not violent, but just sexually aggressive in the way he speaks. He’s magnetic, but that has helped him get away with this stuff. He’s a very charming, larger-than-life personality. He’s very affectionate, he makes you feel very safe and kind of on top of the world. Then little by little it gets deeper and darker.”

Makes sense. A guy certainly wouldn’t get very far bragging about eating the warm heart of a live animal or any of that other stuff as an opening line. “Hey, that’s a really nice outfit. It would look great balled up in a pile next to my bed while I cut off one of your toes and keep it in my pocket.” Nope!

How dark are we talking? She explained:

“He kind of gets obsessed with you. At first you feel really safe, and then it gets a little strange. And then it gets more and more, and little by little you’re like ‘what’s happened?’ It’s very heavy. I just learned the word ‘lovebomb’ and that’s definitely what he does.”

For the uninitiated, “love bombing” is when someone gains your devotion very quickly by showering you with adoration and gifts. It is often cited as the first step in a cycle of abuse — the proverbial dragon’s victims chase as they’re being treated worse and worse throughout the relationship.

So how bad did things get? Anything approaching the kink in those DMs?

Broken Bones, Cannibalism, & Slavery

Courtney says the 34-year-old did indeed get really violent with his pillow talk.

“In terms of the BDSM stuff, he made that pretty clear that it is something he is interested in very early on in the relationship and he referenced breaking my ribs often.”

That’s actually disturbingly in line with some of the messages we saw this week — like these:

“I’m going to c*m thinking of breaking your bones… Text me about me breaking your bones while raping you. And I’ll send you the voice note while I c*m while reading it… My c**k is in my hand. And I’m thinking of breaking your ribs.”

Again, Courtney says these messages were NOT to her. That means he speaks like this to multiple women. It’s his thing.

And he has other things. Like that disturbing interest in cannibalism…

“He was really into saying he wants to break one of your ribs and eat it. Like barbecue it and eat it.”

Holy crap.

Vucekovich shared a note with DM, allegedly handwritten by Armie, which read:

“I am going to bite the F**K out of you.”

Innocent and playful enough on its own, but in this context, OMG!

“He was very much into saying ‘slave’ and ‘you’re just there for me at my discretion.’ Of course I wasn’t doing that, but he does like that idea of somebody being there solely for him.”

Yeah, that too is something we saw in the DMs. Speaking of keeping women as slaves, just for him as a master. He allegedly wrote to one woman:

“Would you come and be my property till you die?”

Definitely part of his thing. She continued:

“He is a huge narcissist. He sends audio messages with pretty graphic stuff. I swear it’s because he likes the sound of his own voice. He’s obsessed with himself, but also hates himself at the same time. I don’t know how to explain it.”

The DMs do mention sending audio messages. Hmm.

Trauma Therapy

Vucekovich is not making any claims of physical abuse; she says she doesn’t want to get into graphic detail about what happened between them. However, she does say whatever it was was bad enough she had to get therapy because of it! Also speaking to Page Six, she revealed she took a 30-day intensive course of therapy for trauma and PTSD which included partial hospitalization after the “warped relationship” ended:

“I didn’t want to carry that into my future. As a strong mental health advocate I knew that this relationship was something I needed to process with help from people who specialize in trauma and PTSD. That is my experience. Therapy is really helpful after healing from any kind of abuse. You don’t want to take that trauma with you.”

She also confirmed to the outlet the drinking and drug use:

“He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable. You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including s*x acts.”

How did he convince her?

“He kind of makes it like, ‘I’m going to teach you things.’ I’m smarter than that, but where was I during that? I knew the whole time. I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He’s not well.”

Speaking to the outlet some more, she added:

“I was being groomed and brilliantly manipulated to do things that frankly scared me. I’m a consenting adult but it wasn’t me. He is good at what he does and knows just what to say to get you to comply. He is a very dark, twisted person… Looking back on it was like, God, how was I convinced this was something I was interested in or ok with? Because it’s not. There were many times when it didn’t feel right, I knew in my gut that it wasn’t what I wanted, or liked and felt comfortable with, and I was persuaded to do it anyway.”

Silver lining — his drug use, she said in a post on her IG Stories, led her to become sober:

“When I went to treatment for trauma and PTSD after the breakup, I also decided to kick alcohol and any prescription drug (Adderall, Ambien and Xanax on occasion) bc I didn’t want to ever be like him. Empty and callous.”

Wow.

Money Problems

Vucekovich also revealed something we completely didn’t expect about dating Armie: she had to pay for everything. Everything. Even gas when they drove. Why? Not because of some master/slave dominance thing — it was because, she claims, he is flat broke.

“People on the internet when they found out we were dating were like ‘oh she’s a gold digger’. I was just laughing in my head. He doesn’t have a dollar. He was living in a 500 square foot pool house rent free. He and I were in hotels, restaurants, my flights back and forth, all paid for by me. Everyone’s like ‘oh he loves road trips’. No, he can’t afford a plane ticket. He couldn’t even fill his truck up with gas, that kind of broke.”

Whoa, WHUT??

Besides being a freakin’ movie star, Armie comes from money; his great-grandfather was oil tycoon Armand Hammer. How is he BROKE?? She explained:

“He’s so irresponsible, financially, personally, with his relationships. He was spiraling in all aspects.”

This at least explains that odd post from a few months ago when Armie celebrated his birthday on IG by posting about working construction and living with some guy — who was apparently his supervisor??

“This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day. He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for. Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude.”

Is it possible this wasn’t Armie being eclectic but actually just needing the money without his wife to support him??

We didn’t expect to be shocked AGAIN, but that is something we really didn’t expect to hear amid all this other controversy.

