Ashanti Shows Off Baby Bump After Confirming She & Nelly Are Pregnant!

Ashanti is glowing!

This week, the 43-year-old singer confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Nelly one year after rekindling their relationship! That wasn’t the only big news she had to share. Ashanti also revealed to Essence that she and the 49-year-old rapper are getting married! She said:

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.

Related: Henry Cavill The Daddy! Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Pregnant With Their First Baby!

Incredible! Back in December, an insider for Us Weekly first revealed the pregnancy news after the Foolish artist sparked rumors at Nelly’s annual White Ball event in St. Louis. Now, the cat is officially out of the bag! And with that, she’s now ready to show off her baby bump to fans! The songstress took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a video of herself rocking a blue sleeveless dress completed with big earrings and several bracelets. Not only that, she gave everyone a peek at her pregnant belly! Ashanti simply captioned the post:

“@nelly .”

Aww!!! Check it out (below):

She must be so excited about her little one! We couldn’t be happier for the couple!

Congratulations to Nelly and Ashanti again. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]