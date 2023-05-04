Here's Where Nelly & Ashanti Stand Romantically After Those Recent Reconciliation Rumors!

Oh, it’s TOTALLY on!

We’ve been tightly tracking the reconnection rumors surrounding Nelly and Ashanti for a little while. And now, there is big news on that front! Like, full-on, all-the-way-back-together relationship news!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, the 48-year-old rapper and the 42-year-old singer were seen holding hands while walking through T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas late last month. The duo was in Sin City to watch the boxing bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. But as it goes with many Vegas boxing spectacles, the rest of us were watching the crowd way more than the ring!! Thus, when Nelly and Ashanti walked through the arena’s packed corridor in close quarters, the gossip world started buzzing.

Then, to make things even more intriguing, the duo was later seen in a social media vid performing Body On Me together at a pool party. Couple those sightings together, and rumors and rumblings began to swirl: are they back together for the first time since their 2013 split?! Are they giving their connection another go after a decade apart?? Now, we can report the answer:

YES!!!

On Wednesday night, a source spoke to ET about the pair of superstar performers. The insider cut right to the chase with news of the duo’s romantic reconciliation:

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy.”

And as if that wasn’t enough, a second source doubled down with insight into their chemistry this time around:

“Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

Awww!

Obviously, there is a LOT of history here, y’all. As you may recall, the two recording artists first linked up romantically way back in 2003. A lifetime ago!! They were on-again, off-again for a while. And they officially called it quits for good ten years later — in early 2013.

But now, they’re back on! After a decade apart — and a decade of personal growth with each one going their own way — they have found each other once more. We love that!

TBH, this seems to have been in the works for a little while. Even though the relationship confirmation is brand new, Nelly hinted at some kind of vive a couple months ago. Back in February at the Grammys, the Country Grammar rapper told ET that he and Ashanti had made peace with each other years after their initial relationship ended:

“Time does wonders for a lot of different things. And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we’re just friends.”

So they went from “just friends” in February to all-the-way back together in May.

We ‘ship it!!

What about U, Perezcious readers??

