Nelly & Ashanti Spark Rekindled Romance Rumors After Being Seen Holding Hands At Vegas Fight Night!

Looks like Nelly and Ashanti are bringing old memories back to the surface!

The rapper and the singer have been romantically linked at various points for nearly two decades now. But on Saturday, they re-fueled romance rumors with some more fodder for social media!

The occasion this time was the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, which was held in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. As it goes with many events like these, the sparring turned out to be the perfect opportunity for these two stars to step out in close proximity — and even hold hands!!!

After the fight was over, cameras at the event captured the 48-year-old rapper and the 42-year-old singer walking out of the venue together clinging to each other tightly. They hadn’t drawn any notice during the actual fight itself. In fact, Ashanti posted a couple quick Instagram Stories snaps of herself flying solo in the stands while the fighters duked it out. But afterwards, while leaving the place, the duo was in VERY close quarters!

Ch-ch-check out the video proof of it for yourself (below) beginning at about the 2:15 mark:

Ooh!

When clips from that video hit The Shade Room‘s IG account, fans and followers immediately took to the comments to give their thoughts — even Bow Wow! The rapper called out Nelly and demanded he marry Ashanti ASAP:

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO!”

Damn! Talk about being direct!!

And other fans and followers thought Bow Wow’s comments were intense but correct! Here is just a smattering of some of the fan reactions to seeing Nelly and Ashanti hold hands on Saturday night:

“You know its obvious when Bow WOW coming through with wisdom.” “They’re definitely back together” “Trust me! @ashanti ain’t wasting her time the second around!” “this s**t been going on more half my life. wrap it up!” “I think that we all just want them to get married already.” “At this point why tf not! But Nelly better get that ring UP.” “As long as she don’t let him waste another 10 years of her life. I’m here for it”

Damn!!

There’s been no official word yet from either Ashanti or Nelly on whether they are back together. However!! As Perezcious readers may recall, the Body On Me singer spoke about Nelly to Andy Cohen in late December 2022 on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Referencing a steamy joint performance she and Nelly had just not long before the interview, Ashanti told the Bravo executive how surprised she was to see how much fans loved watching them perform together:

“My reaction was, ‘wow.’ It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that [reconciliation]. What I will say is, we’re in a better place. Because before, it was like [pantomimes punching]. But we’re cool now. We have some conversations, you know. So it’s cool.”

Some conversations… and now some hand holding… and next, well, who knows! What do U make of Saturday’s fight night vid, Perezcious readers??Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

