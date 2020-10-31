Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Just Welcomed A Baby Boy!

Just in time for Halloween, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross just welcomed a healthy baby boy!

On Saturday, the couple announced that their new arrival, Ziggy Blu Ross, had made his debut on Thursday and he couldn’t be cuter.

Along with the adorable newborn pic, the Pieces of Me singer wrote via Instagram:

“10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

Take a look at the cutie for yourself (below):

Aww!!

Ziggy joins the couple’s 5-year-old daughter Jagger and big brother Bronx Wentz, Ash’s 11-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz. We can’t wait for updated family photos!!

The couple first announced they were expecting a second time via social media in April, and revealed a boy was on the way just two months later with a classic cake-cutting gender reveal.

In August, they spoke with People about their growing family, with Diana Ross‘ son sharing at the time he was “so excited for this little one on the way.” As he should be!!

Ashlee added:

“It’ll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase. Newborn babies smell so good. There’s nothing like it. And we can’t wait for the snuggles!”

They do smell good… until they don’t. LOLz!!

While the couple was obviously elated about the pregnancy, big sister Jagger did have a bit of an adjustment period once they found out it was a boy on the way:

“She was so upset because she really wanted a sister.”

Thankfully, it’s all good “she’s come around to it now.” Simpson Ross said of her daughter:

“Now she’s going to be the queen forever!”

While Jagger may have disliked that she wasn’t getting a sister at first, one thing the whole family agrees on is their love of music. After all, both parents come from musical backgrounds! Evan shared:

“Jagger is an amazing artist. She’s so talented. She’s got a beautiful voice too.”

And the 32-year-old, also known for his style as well as his acting and musical history, is looking forward to making sure his little guy is just as fly as he is:

“He’s going to be amazing with his outfits. I’m already starting to create pieces. I can’t wait to dress him up in top hats and trench coats!”

Many congratulations again to Ashlee and Evan!

