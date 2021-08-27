Ashlee Simpson Posts Naked Photo Of Hubby Evan Ross For His Birthday -- And LOL His Famous Sister Saw It

Wouldn’t be a birthday without a birthday suit!

On Thursday, actor and musician Evan Ross turned 33 years old, and his wife Ashlee Simpson decided to celebrate the occasion in style. Or should we say… lack of style? She bared her soul for his birthday wish, and he bared, well, everything else! And we’re not so sure he knew he was doing it!

The Pieces of Me singer posted a sweet shot of the couple together on Instagram, captioning the pic:

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby.”

So sweet, right? But if you scroll to the next photo in the carousel, you’ll see a whole lot more of Evan — standing naked in the shower, with a conveniently placed towel rack over any explicit bits!

Over on his IG story, the Star alum reacted to the nude snap with a simple

But his older sister Tracee Ellis Ross was a lot more amused. She commented on Ashlee’s pic:

“ the shower photo”

She may have laughed at her little bro’s, ahem, vulnerable moment, but the Blackish shared her own affectionate b-day wishes on her own ‘gram. Accompanied by some very cute sibling shots, she wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my baby brother @realevanross. How you are 33 is beyond me. I love you soooooo much it’s bananas. Just bananas.”

Aww! We’re really feeling the love (and laughter) from the Ross fam. Happy birthday, Evan!

