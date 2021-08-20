Rita Ora Shares Pics From Boyfriend Taika Waititi’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash!

Taika Waititi had a party to remember!

The filmmaker celebrated his 46th birthday with a star-studded soirée, and girlfriend Rita Ora gave fans a sneak peek into the wild festivities over on Instagram. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer shared a series of candid snapshots from the night, which feature a slew of familiar famous faces — including Ashley Benson, Kristen Stewart, Paris Jackson, Rami Malek, and Charli XCX. However, noticeably missing was Ms. Tessa Thompson. Damn…

However, it appeared that no expense was spared, as guests reportedly enjoyed sushi and sake for dinner before devouring a chocolate strawberry b-day cake that featured a picture of Waititi and a giant glass candle on top. There were also a ton of balloons, menus, and table decor that included the Thor: Ragnarok director’s face as well.

Clearly, the celebration was truly all about him! Ch-ch-check out the behind-the-scenes photos (below):

Nice!!!

As you may know, Ora and Waititi first sparked dating rumors in April after the Fifty Shades of Gray alum posted a pic of the couple hugging. Then, in May, they made headlines after being spotted photographed sharing a ton of PDA with Thompson. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Oscar winner claimed he wasn’t upset by the images going viral, saying:

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Glad to see the pair are still going strong! Reactions to Rita’s birthday photos? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rita Ora/Instagram]