Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Welcome TWINS! Yay!!

It’s an amazing day!

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their twin boys on Friday! The new babies join big brother Isaac, 1 (seen above), making them a family of five. How exciting! She announced the happy news on Instagram Stories today, writing:

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.”

The momma reached the 40-week mark in her pregnancy on January 2, but even though she had to wait a little longer than expected to meet her kiddos, she didn’t seem disappointed! Reflecting on the milestone on her IG alongside stunning photos showing off her baby bump, Ashley wrote:

“made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday”

What a great attitude to have!! During the entire pregnancy, Graham leaned into the joy of surprises, like when she announced she was expecting last summer, a year and a half after welcoming her firstborn in January 2020. In July, the model took to the ‘gram to tell fans:

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Well… it meant three boys! By September, the couple was ready to announce they were expecting twins. In an emotional video shared on social media, the 34-year-old was captured during an ultrasound appointment learning that she was carrying two baby boys. She reacted with a laugh, asking:

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?”

Justin was just as shocked, adding:

“You are kidding me!”

LOLz!!

Things are definitely about to get rowdy in that household! But we bet Ashley will keep it real on IG as she documents her journey as a mom of three, just as she’s done throughout her entire pregnancy.

Over the last few months, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host candidly documented her body as it changed while growing her twins, sharing comments about self-love and even shutting down haters when it proved necessary. In December, just as her due date neared, she posted a sexy nude picture that highlighted the stretch marks on her belly, saying:

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life.”

Super cool, TBH! We’re wishing Ashley and Justin so much love as they enter this new phase of life with three littles!! Congrats!!

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]