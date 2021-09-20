Watch The Amazing Moment Ashley Graham Finds Out She's Having TWINS!

Upgrade that bundle of joy to a double for Ashley Graham!

The model, who already shares son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, first revealed she was pregnant again back in July. But on Monday, she shared some more major news — the couple is expecting twins!

Not only that, but the podcast host shared a behind-the-scenes look at the parents’ pregnancy journey this time around in a video on Instagram (below). The clip starts immediately after she had taken two pregnancy tests, then fast forwards to an ultrasound of her already-big bump getting an ultrasound. As she watches the screen in her OB-GYN’s office, the 33-year-old gasps:

“Is that twins?”

After the doc confirms the double blessing, the video cuts closer as Ashley examines the screen, observing:

“That’s a penis…”

While she briefly thinks the second baby is a girl, the doctor corrects:

“That’s a boy too.”

The expecting momma and her man both exclaim over the news (Justin can be heard saying, “You’re joking me.”) She then begins to crack up as she realizes:

“We’re going to have three boys!”

To top it all off, the filmmaker shared a snap of the two new members of the family on his own Instagram Story (above).

OMG, this is so exciting! So happy for Ashley and Justin. We can’t wait to welcome the twins to the world!

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]