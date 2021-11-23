Ashley Graham Shuts Down Negative 'Stretch Mark' Comment On Her Pregnancy Post

You’d think the comments section would have learned NOT to mess with Ashley Graham when it comes to body positivity!

We mean, she has basically built her career on the concept. She may be a model first and foremost, but she has always stood up for bodies of all shapes and sizes. And since experiencing pregnancy and motherhood, she’s only become more outspoken against body shamers and mommy shamers. The haters should really know better by now.

Related: Watch Pregnant Ashley Strip To Her Underwear & Dance For Body Positivity!

But as they say, haters gonna hate. We can’t imagine how someone would come up with something negative to say about the momma’s latest Instagram photo dump, though. It included a look at her VERY pregnant tummy, and was captioned:

“heart is full this fall “

Awww!

Not content to let anyone just be happy on the Internet, a nosy Nelly commented:

“I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career.”

Wow. Just… yeah. What kind of mean girl comment is that?!

Of course, the 34-year-old had the perfect response. Screen shotting the comment to her IG Story with some eye-roll emojis, she sarcastically wrote:

“Gosh- hope I still have a career with my stretch marks.”

Ha! Considering she’s only been more successful since she started showing off her very real body with no filters, yeah, we think Ashley’s going to be just fine. In any case, why would a woman carrying twins worry about stretch marks?!

In October, Justin Earvin’s wife spoke on exactly that subject with Access Hollywood. In fact, she expressed a desire to show off every stage of her pregnancy on IG to “normalize every type of body.” She told the outlet:

“I think that every body is beautiful and I think that’s exactly what I’m continuing to preach. My tiger stripes are coming in and that’s such a great conversation to have with other mommies because it’s just inevitable to get stretch marks when you’re pregnant, especially the second time around with twins.”

Related: New Momma Halsey Shows Off Stretch Marks, Baby Ender’s Nursery

And, contrary to the faux-concern about her career, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host isn’t worried about having to “bounce back” into shape once she has the twins. She said:

“You can’t compare yourself to others. I kept 25 pounds on after Isaac was born and then I got pregnant again. So, I haven’t even gotten on a scale this time around because I just feel like why? I don’t need to.”

No she doesn’t! All she needs to do is stay healthy and welcome those two bundles of joy into a loving home. Everything else will come in time. As always, we love Ashley’s message and we’re glad she keeps sharing her journey with the world.

[Image via Ashley Graham/Instagram]