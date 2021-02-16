Ashley Judd Details ‘Harrowing’ Journey To Hospital After Shattering Her Leg In The Rainforest

Ashley Judd shared more details about the near-death accident that she suffered in the Congo recently.

In case you missed it, the actress previously spoke about what happened in an Instagram Live with New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof on Friday after she was taken to a hospital in South Africa, where she called it “an incredibly harrowing 55 hours.”

Now, in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old further opened up the traumatic fall that happened while walking in the forest and resulted in a shattered leg. Alongside several photos and videos, she thanked every one of the Congolese locals who helped save her life. If it weren’t for them, she revealed: “[her] internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and [she] would have lost [her] leg.”

In the post, she spoke about a man named Dieumerci who had “stretched out his leg and put it under my grossly misshapen left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage. Dieumerci (“Thanks be to God”) remained seated without fidgeting or flinching, for five hours on the rain forest floor.”

Can you even imagine how much pain she must have felt?? It truly makes us sick, but we are glad to hear she had someone with her through this brutal moment.

According to Judd, another local man named Papa Jean spent five hours searching for her, and once he found the #MeToo activist, he quickly went to work, adjusting the broken part of the leg. He apparently gave her a stick to bite down on to help circumvent some of the unbearable pain.

“It took 5 hours, but eventually he found me, wretched and wild on the ground, and calmly assessed my broken leg. He told me what he had to do. I bit a stick. I held onto Maud. And Papa Jean, with certainty began to manipulate and adjust my broken bones back into something like a position I could be transported in, while I screamed and writhed. How he did that so methodically while I was like an animal is beyond me. He saved me & he had to do this twice!”

Afterward, a group of six men, who she referred to as “heroes,” created a makeshift hammock and spent three hours carefully carrying Judd to find some transportation. As they say, teamwork makes the dream work! The Divergent alum went on to describe how there was only one person who volunteered to ride with the starlet for six hours on a motorbike and to hold her shattered bone in place.

“Didier drove the motorbike. I sat facing backwards, his back my backrest. When I would begin to slump, to pass out, he would call to me to reset my position to lean on him. Maradona rode on the very back of the motorbike, I faced him. He held my broken leg under the heel and I held the shattered top part together with my two hands. Together we did this for 6 hours on an irregular, rutted, and pocked dirt road that has gullies for rain runoff during the rainy season. Maradona was the only person to come forward to volunteer for this task.”

She also mentioned they had a lovely conversation during the long trip, saying:

“We have a nice friendship, discussing the pros and cons of polygamy and monogamy.”

An interesting conversation to have during a painful and difficult experience, but we’re sure it helped pass the time since there’s so much you could cover with that topic! LOLz! Anyway, Judd also took the time to express more of her appreciation to everyone that helped, saying:

“I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey.”

She also gave a special shout out to the women who stood by her side through it all, expressing:

“The women! My sisters who held me. They blessed me.”

Ch-ch-check out all the images and clips from the unbelievable and traumatic adventure (below):

Wow, we have no words besides incredible! She is so lucky to have had all these amazing people by her side through all of this. What do U guys think? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)! And get well soon, Ashley!

