Paris Hilton Sparks MORE Concern With Her Babies After Pool Incident!

Fans are coming for Paris Hilton‘s parenting again!

Over the long weekend, the socialite took to her TikTok to share a sweet video of her swimming with her 1-year-old son Phoenix, seemingly at a hotel in Maui, Hawaii. In the clip, she could be seen carrying the little boy through a possible lazy river, and the kiddo seemed so happy as he smiled and splashed in the water. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Looked like a super fun family outing, BUT…

As with most videos the socialite posts these days, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a potentially very dangerous parenting mistake! They claimed Paris had put on her son’s floaty wrong! He was wearing the life jacket with a big floaty on his back when it should’ve been on his chest — a common mistake many parents in the comments admitted to making themselves. Sharing advice with the celeb, they wrote:

“Double check the puddle jumper. I believe it’s on backward.” “The little life jacket is backwards, but you are an amazing mother!!! Enjoy every moment” “So adorable those floaties are the best just buckle it in the back instead of the front” “So fun! Your puddle jumper is on backwards tho! Flip it!”

A world of a difference from all the judgemental car seat controversy — and Paris clearly appreciated the kind tips! Responding to one fan, the mother of two replied:

“Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Oof! Someone better inform that seller! Poor Paris is getting all the hate when she was trying to do the right thing the whole time!

The 43-year-old reality star also thanked a swim teacher who suggested she switch to a “float jacket” to give her child “the use of his arms to aide his swim journey.” Cute! Seems like Paris is here for any and all tips she can get, so long as fans are nice about it!

As Perezcious readers know, the This Is Paris star previously faced backlash from fans after showing off her kids (including daughter London) in their car seats incorrectly. But she ultimately thanked fans for the feedback and acknowledged that she’s just a new mom learning as she goes and trying to do her best. Love seeing fans helping her out in a much more respectful way this time!! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

