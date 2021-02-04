Ashton Kutcher Thought Mila Kunis Was Watching Porn... But She Was Actually Sucked Into Bridgerton!

Ashton Kutcher may be one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks, but lately something else has had Mila Kunis’ heart racing: the smash hit show, Bridgerton! The celeb couple revealed the hilarious way The Ranch star found out about his wife’s latest obsession during an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday morning. According to the Bad Moms star, she stayed up late Monday night to binge a few episodes of the Netflix series when her hubby caught her. She recalled:

“So, I’m on episode five for anyone who’s seen it, y’all are aware what happens in episode five. Last night, I clearly stayed up until midnight. I was like, ‘What’s happening in this show?'”

When a confused Kutcher woke up to find Kunis captivated by the period drama, he assumed she was watching another type of genre. She explained:

“He’s dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI, but he literally goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused.”

The actor noted that it was a particularly unsettling scene to wake up to, joking:

“She’s watching in the middle of the night, and I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying!”

Kunis added:

“I was like, ‘Shhh, quiet, this is a wedding!'”

Then Ashton jokingly threw a major accusation at his wife, quipping:

“You’re cheating on me with this show.”

That’s the power of a Shonda Rhimes-produced series for you! Binge affairs aside, the couple are stronger than ever, and recently were able to enjoy a work-cation when they got a few days away together to film a new Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained that part of the reason she and Ashton took the job was to escape quarantine with their two kids, sharing:

“In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do, and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad. And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!’ … Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine [or] 12 months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off!’ Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s do it.’ And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!'”

