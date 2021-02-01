Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Star In CRINGEY Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial!

It’s Super Bowl (commercial) season!

We’re less than a week away from the big game, and even though coronavirus has canceled a LOT over the last year, some traditions remain the same — and that includes the cheesy ads. And by “cheesy,” we mean that figuratively and literally in the case of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s new Cheetos commercial.

The That ’70s Show IRL couple star in the clip alongside reggae artist Shaggy, who advises Mila when Ashton catches her snacking to deny, deny, deny. Despite her Cheeto-dust fingers, she continues to drop the singer’s famous line, “It wasn’t me.”

Meanwhile, Ashton is for some reason singing his accusations, and he’s… a bit pitchy to say the least. Luckily, Shaggy takes over the tune, later teasing the Punk’d alum for believing his wife’s excuses with the corny joke, “Well that’s the first time that’s ever worked.”

The mother of two told Entertainment Tonight that she and Ashton enjoyed making the ad because they “never” work together, despite literally having met while working. However, she added:

“Every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad. But this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

Fair enough — we can see how dorky parent humor might appeal to the Bad Moms actress over the typical hyper-sexualized content. We’re glad this cute couple got to have some fun together!

