Aubrey O'Day Gets NASTY Clapping Back At TikToker Who Accused Her Of Photoshopping Vacation Pics!

Aubrey O’Day is getting the last word!

The singer has been the center of attention ever since a TikToker called her out for supposedly photoshopping herself into elaborate vacation photos for Instagram! In a now-viral post, user @residualdata AKA Sophie claimed late last week the artist was using stock images to make it appear she was jet-setting around the world — when in reality, the fan didn’t think Aubrey’s latest photos from Bali were real AT ALL!

Naturally, fans latched on to the theory and began debating the contents of Aubrey’s IG, which is very curated to adhere to a specific aesthetic. And, we have to admit, things do look a little too good — but because she’s stealing others’ photos or just following trendy poses to a T??

Take a look and try to decide the mystery for yourself (below):

See why there’s controversy?!

Well, Aubrey is finally determined to settle the issue! And she doesn’t mind poking a little fun at the haters while she’s at it! Clapping back at the rumors on Sunday, the Danity Kane star shared pics of her at the gates of Heaven and hugging Jesus, teasing:

“took the PJ [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out.”

LOLz!!! Iconic!

Aubrey then took a jab at the eagle-eyed fan who started the controversy in the first place, adding:

“He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she needs to stop washing her p***y in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.”

Damn!

The reality TV personality went on to more seriously address the situation — and deny the reports she’s been faking her vacation pics for the ‘gram! The 38-year-old penned:

“..and not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the fuck is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places.”

The world traveler also insisted she puts a s**t ton of effort into tracking down the best photoshoot-worthy destinations for her social media page so her fans can live vicariously through her, adding:

“Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to. Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me.”

We’d be mad too if we were scaling mountains just to snap some pics and then not getting credit for any of it!!

Frustrated for coming under fire for something so trivial, the musician finished by addressing the TikTok star, writing:

“lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward”

Oof! She put her in her place!! But what an important message, too! Everybody’s got skills and talents to share with the world — without dragging others down in the process. So sweet! See the full clap back (below)!

Over the weekend, as controversy skyrocketed, the former MTV star shared a clip of herself and Russell Simmons at a club in Bali. Russell reposted the video and confirmed Aubrey was in Indonesia, despite the TikToker claiming her pics were just for show, per Radar. So far, Sophie hasn’t addressed Aubrey’s statement, though the video has been removed from her page.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Whose side of the debate are YOU on? Sound OFF (below)!

