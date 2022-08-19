Fans Go WILD After Andrew Garfield Shows Off His Ripped Bod In Shirtless Vacation Pic!

Andrew Garfield has got a lot of people thirsty right now!

The 38-year-old recently posed for a picture with a fan while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, where he showed off his super ripped body while posing in nothing but some green swim trunks, accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a scruffy beard. Ch-ch-check out the sexy picture (below):

Andrew Garfield in Bali. pic.twitter.com/FU64SO41xT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 17, 2022

DAYUM!!!!

When the shirtless snapshot started circulating online on Thursday, social media users immediately went wild, storming Twitter to express how much they cannot stop thirsting over his abs. See the reactions (below):

“i can’t believe people actually met andrew garfield shirtless in bali and i wasn’t one of them” “Andrew Garfield enjoying his vacation in Bali. And I get breathless watching him.” “Every time I see a pic of him he looks better and hotter… like, how???” “andrew garfield just got to bali and first thing he does is show off his abs. thank you very much sir” “one shirtless pic and whole twitter loses it’s mind… andrew garfield is THAT guy” “My feed is all Andrew Garfield shirtless and I must say… I ain’t mad” “guys i haven’t stop thinking about that shirtless photo of andrew garfield” “ANDREW GARFIELD BROKE THE INTERNET AND LITERALLY ALL INTERNATIONAL NEWS WITH ONE SHIRTLESS PICTURE OF HIM IN BALI. THAT SHOULD TELL YOU ABOUT THE KIND OF POWER HE HAS.” “andrew garfield is the sexiest man of 2022 FIGHT ME” “I can say for sure that Andrew Garfield should be in the top 10 wonders of the world.”

As you may know, the vacay pictures came after the actor revealed a few months ago that he was going to take some time away from acting to be “ordinary for a while.” Well, we don’t think going viral for his muscles was in the books for his break! He told Variety in April:

“I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary.”

The Amazing Spider-Man star had a pretty busy schedule last year, appearing in films like Tick, Tick … Boom! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He also worked on the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. So it is safe to say that Andrew is getting some much-needed R & R. And while everyone would love to see him on the big screen again soon, we think everyone will be just fine with some more steamy vacation pics in the meantime! LOLz!

What were YOUR reactions to the shirtless pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

