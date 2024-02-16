Zendaya (& Her Butt Cheeks) Makes RED CARPET HISTORY At Dune Part Two Premiere! LOOK!

O. M. G.

Timothee Chalamet may be the savior of Dune, but when it comes to fashion, Zendaya is the Kwisatz Haderach. Know what we mean? If not, watch the movie! LOLz!

The 27-year-old always slays on the red carpet, but she’s really outdone herself this time. For the Dune Part Two premiere in London on Thursday, she found a ‘fit that harkens back to her 2018 Met Gala armor look AND honors the sci-fi genre of her film. And she scored the biggest hit on the carpet we’ve seen in YEARS!

The look, found by longtime stylist Law Roach, is robot armor from the Thierry Mugler fall/winter 1995 couture collection, with plexiglass inserts over cutouts at the breasts and butt cheeks. And Zendaya wears the hell out of it! See the dream in motion (below)!

And here’s more!

Of course, she couldn’t exactly sit in the movie theater wearing a suit of armor, so she did change to a safer sleek evening gown eventually.

But WOW. Just jaws on the floor over here.

Zendaya’s best look ever? Maybe she brought her A+ game because she knew she’d be competing with some fellow red carpet icons! See more of the cast killing it (below)!

Florence Pugh

Timothee Chalamet

Rebecca Ferguson

Austin Butler

Lea Seydoux

Anya Taylor-Joy

Who was your fave look? Besides Zendaya, obvi! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN.]