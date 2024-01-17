Dua Lipa DGAF! Check Out Her PDA Pics With Confirmed Boyfriend Callum Turner!

Things are heating up between Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner!

Perezcious readers know by now that the couple first sparked romance rumors when she showed up at the premiere of his new show, Masters of the Air. Paparazzi even caught them slow dancing during the event! From there, sources soon confirmed Dua and Callum are together, revealing they were “mad about each other” despite only being in the early stages of their romance.

Related: Dua Lipa Calls Her Dating Life ‘Confusing’ Amid New Callum Turner Romance!

With everyone knowing about their relationship already, the pair apparently aren’t trying to keep things low-key anymore! They’ve continued to be spotted out and about with each other. And now Dua and Callum have taken things up a notch! On Tuesday night, the lovebirds were seen on a date night at the Japanese restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood — and they could not keep their hands off each other! Pictures taken from the evening showed Callum wrapped his arms around the 28-year-old singer while she cupped his face and leaned in for a smooch.

They continued to pack on the PDA outside the restaurants, holding one another close and exchanging some serious kisses! Ch-ch-check a couple snapshots from the night (below):

Dua Lipa and new boyfriend Callum Turner pack on PDA after sushi date in LA https://t.co/AVK7BXfsUW pic.twitter.com/AN1u61llit — Page Six (@PageSix) January 17, 2024

Wow!

Dua seems to be really happy with her new beau! Reactions to the snap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube]