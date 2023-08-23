Priscilla Presley Talks Lisa Marie's Final Moments -- And Says Estate Feud With Riley Keough Was 'Publicity'?!

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her daughter Lisa Marie‘s final few days.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that went live on Wednesday, the former wife of the late Elvis Presley talked about the upcoming film based on her life Priscilla. The movie is set to premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival, and the 78-year-old businesswoman is feeling the pressure:

“I’m so nervous because it’s my life. The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity.”

The movie is based on her book, Elvis & Me, but when it was in postproduction things took a big turn when Priscilla and Elvis’ only daughter suddenly and tragically passed away. At the time, we reported Lisa Marie died from a small bowel obstruction at the age of 54 — and apparently the signs were there, according to her mother:

“I did know there was something not right.”

In fact, the actress said just two days before her daughter’s passing she could tell something was wrong. At the Golden Globes while celebrating Austin Butler‘s award for his role in Elvis, the mother-daughter duo went to Chateau Marmont to celebrate:

“We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.’ … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, ‘Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’ We immediately got up and left.”

Just two days later, those stomach pains would take the songstress’ life — and by the time Priscilla found out, it was too late:

“I got right in the car, but she was already gone. I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Later in the interview, The Naked Gun star shocked everyone by saying her feud with Riley Keough was not that at all, though! As we’ve been following, Priscilla filed a petition questioning Lisa Marie’s will after she passed — allegedly her daughter had removed her and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees to the estate and replaced them with her own kids. With Benjamin Keough sadly having already passed, that left sole ownership of Graceland to Riley.

For a while, things seemed really tense between Priscilla and Riley as they tried to navigate the legality of it all! But now, the grandmother is saying it was all just for publicity:

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter. Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.”

Continuing on, the author said she and Riley are actually speaking to each other and hanging out:

“This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing. In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Well, it’s good to hear there’s apparently no bad blood! Although, for a while, it was looking pretty rough between them… Is it possible there’s some disagreement on the truth here??

