Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Spotted 'Making Out' -- How Long Has This Been Going On?!? Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Look SUPER Cozy -- Right After Those Austin Butler Romance Rumors! Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz Fuel Dating Rumors! Caught Stealing Co-Stars Were Caught Getting Very Flirty At Paris Bar! Austin Butler Had To Study MLB Players' Butts For New Movie! Wait, Isn't His Ex...? Zoë Kravitz Dating Austin Butler Now?!? She's Definitely Winning The Channing Tatum Breakup... Kaia Gerber Moving On After Austin Butler -- Cozying Up To THIS Marvel Star! Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Break Up After 3 Years! All The Deets! Kaia Gerber Shades The Hell Out Of An Ex In New Bikini Instagram Post! Cindy Crawford Confirms Daughter's Boyfriend Austin Butler Can't Stop Doing Elvis Accent! Ariana Grande Blast Criticism Surrounding Her Changing Voice After THAT Viral Video! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skipped The Oscars -- But They DID Go To Madonna's After Party! Vanessa Hudgens Is SO Happy She & Austin Butler Broke Up!

Austin Butler

How Austin Butler Feels About Seeing Zoë Kravitz With Harry Styles Right After Their Own Romance Rumors!

How Austin Butler Feels About Seeing Zoë Kravitz With Harry Styles Right After Their Own Romance Rumors!

Austin Butler has thoughts on Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

The Elvis actor and Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter are the stars of the upcoming action film Caught Stealing, where the play steamy lovers. And beyond the screen, the co-stars sparked romance rumors after realizing “chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it” and getting flirty at a bar in Paris. But just days after THAT romance speculation took flight, so did another: Zoë and the One Direction alum!

The pair were seen walking around Rome arm-in-arm AND “making out” at a bar in London. According to a source via People, Harry has been “hanging out” with the Blink Twice director while she’s on the Caught Stealing promo tour. Sorry, Austin! So how does he feel about the whole situation? Well apparently there’s no hard feelings!

On Tuesday, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“Austin is doing his own thing and is not bothered with any relationship Zoë is in or will get into; he’s totally cool about it.”

Related: Justin Bieber Pissed Off Hailey With His Latest Thirst Traps!

That’s good to hear! Hopefully he’s not just putting on a brave face. The insider noted:

“He’s more interested and looking forward to the reaction that fans have over their movie.”

Caught Stealing premieres in the US this Friday. Referencing Austin and Zoë’s chemistry, the source added:

“Zoë and Austin are just really good friends despite all the rumors that they were anything more. They got friendly by working with each other and nothing more … even though people want them to be something, it just isn’t the case.”

Well there you have it, Perezcious readers!! What are YOUR thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 26, 2025 13:40pm PDT

Share This