How Austin Butler Feels About Seeing Zoë Kravitz With Harry Styles Right After Their Own Romance Rumors!

Austin Butler has thoughts on Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

The Elvis actor and Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter are the stars of the upcoming action film Caught Stealing, where the play steamy lovers. And beyond the screen, the co-stars sparked romance rumors after realizing “chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it” and getting flirty at a bar in Paris. But just days after THAT romance speculation took flight, so did another: Zoë and the One Direction alum!

The pair were seen walking around Rome arm-in-arm AND “making out” at a bar in London. According to a source via People, Harry has been “hanging out” with the Blink Twice director while she’s on the Caught Stealing promo tour. Sorry, Austin! So how does he feel about the whole situation? Well apparently there’s no hard feelings!

On Tuesday, an insider told DailyMail.com:

“Austin is doing his own thing and is not bothered with any relationship Zoë is in or will get into; he’s totally cool about it.”

That’s good to hear! Hopefully he’s not just putting on a brave face. The insider noted:

“He’s more interested and looking forward to the reaction that fans have over their movie.”

Caught Stealing premieres in the US this Friday. Referencing Austin and Zoë’s chemistry, the source added:

“Zoë and Austin are just really good friends despite all the rumors that they were anything more. They got friendly by working with each other and nothing more … even though people want them to be something, it just isn’t the case.”

Well there you have it, Perezcious readers!! What are YOUR thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]