Kaia Gerber Confirms Lewis Pullman Romance -- And Says 'A Lot Is Being Healed' By Being With Him!

Sometimes living well is the best revenge… And sometimes good mental health is the most savage shade??

Kaia Gerber has been linked to Lewis Pullman since around the beginning of 2025 — just one more reason the hunky star of Marvel‘s Thunderbolts is having a breakout year. They’ve been pretty private about the romance nine months or so in. They’re not hiding it or anything, they’re pretty affectionate when out and about. They just haven’t spoken about it… until now.

The occasion? Kaia was the guest on Wednesday’s episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane. And the therapy-style podcast pulled it right out! Kaia confirmed the romance and said one of the most positive things we’ve ever heard:

“A lot is being healed in this relationship.”

Wow! That’s so great! We don’t know that we’ve ever heard someone say that so frankly about dating a guy! But apparently he’s that much of a breath of fresh air??

Lewis, of course, follows up the model’s nearly three-year relationship with Austin Butler. So… ouch! Sorry to this man! Cindy Crawford‘s daughter was with Austin that whole time he was stuck in the Elvis voice and charming the pants off everyone he met.

We don’t know what he did wrong, necessarily, Kaia didn’t get into that. But she made clear what Lewis is doing right! She said:

“I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it. It’s just so much better.”

Awww! It sounds like she built this relationship on a strong foundation of friendship. And that, she says, makes all the difference:

“I never wanna fight with my friends. I never wanna be mad at my friends. I respect my friends. It just is like a whole other thing, and I think sometimes you forget that you like someone when you love them.”

Oh man. She said a mouthful. You can’t forget to make sure you LIKE the person you’re with!

It sounds like the least toxic relationship ever — and the fact she was surprised by what that could be like is so sad… and doesn’t speak well of Austin OR previous ex Pete Davidson! Especially when she said you can get to a place in a relationship where you can’t figure out “how is love the thing that carried us to this point of like, hurt and pain and anger and resentment and all those things.” Oof, that sounds rough.

Regarding dating someone you are friends with or would be friends with, she continued:

“If you can date your friends, you should, or date someone that you would be friends with anyways. Don’t just date someone because you’re sexually attracted to them or in lust with them. You should sleep with those people, for sure, but you don’t need to make them your partners.”

Wow, talk about frank! That’s some really modern and thoughtful advice! But it’s spot on. You can’t build a relationship on just sexual attraction. The “just” is important there, of course. Not like Lewis isn’t easy on the eyes, as well as being a great guy who treats her like a whole person:

Lewis Pullman photographed by Storm Santos.

But importantly when Jake told Kaia he thinks they’re a really “healthy” couple, she legit said:

“I’m gonna cry!”

See the full convo (below)!

