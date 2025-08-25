Got A Tip?

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Spotted 'Making Out' -- How Long Has This Been Going On?!?

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Spotted ‘Making Out’ While ‘Spending Time’ Together Amid Budding Romance!

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are getting to know each other REALLY well!

On Monday, the Blink Twice director and the Sign of the Times singer surprised fans when they were spotted on what looked like a romantic stroll together in Rome — arm-in-arm! That was NOT on our Bingo cards! Especially as showmance rumors had just started heating up with Zoë and Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler! But it seems Harry has worked his magic, because he ain’t playing games… Besides tonsil hockey!

On Monday, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi published a tip from an anonymous fan claiming that DAYS before the budding love birds were spotted walking together in Rome, they were seen together at an eatery in London! And that wasn’t questionable, nothing maybe romantic about it — they were fully “making out”!

The Caught Stealing official red carpet premiere in London took place last Tuesday, and the anonymous fan told the gossip account:

“Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles making out in Rita’s in London after her premiere”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

OMG! Right after the premiere? Austin was there, too! Oof!

Another source has since confirmed the report, telling People on Monday “[Harry’s] been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run.”

We guess he’s unofficially part of the press tour now! Sorry, Austin! There’s no room for a third…

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler at the London screening of Caught Stealing
Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler at the London screening of Caught Stealing. / (c) MEGA/WENN

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 25, 2025 14:42pm PDT

