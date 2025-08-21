Got A Tip?

Austin Butler

Austin Butler Had To Study MLB Players' Butts For New Movie! Wait, Isn't His Ex...?

Austin Butler Had To Really Study MLB Players' Butts For New Movie -- And It All Connects Back To His Ex Vanessa Hudgens!

Austin Butler is an ass man!

The Oscar-nominated actor is getting candid about his prep for his new film Caught Stealing, for which he plays an ex-MLB player caught up in a crime caper in the seedy underbelly of NYC. Ch-ch-check out the trailer for the upcoming flick, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, (below):

Austin is looking particularly buff playing an athlete, right? That was a lot of work!

During a cover interview with Men’s Health published on Tuesday, the 34-year-old revealed that director Darren Aronofsky had a VERY specific vision for how he wanted Austin’s body to look for the role. So in order to get his point across, he sent him tons of ass shots of pro baseball players for inspo! The Elvis actor told the outlet:

“I actually have a whole section of just baseball players’ asses that he would send me. He was like, ‘Look how thick they are!’”

OMG!

We have to give Aronofsky credit, though… He wanted his star to look the part for the role! And he’s a saint for doing so! LOLz!

Funny thing is… Austin’s ex Vanessa Hudgens is now married to a pro baseball player! Remember, she moved on from him with Cole Tucker

We couldn’t help but think… how INSANE would it be if Austin was forced to look at his ex’s new man’s thick dumper and model his own body after it?!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cole Tucker (@cotuck)

Not bad…

We guess we know what he’d have been caught stealing…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will YOU be seeing Caught Stealing when it premieres next week? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 21, 2025 15:50pm PDT

