Mod Sun Tattoos Avril Lavigne's Name On His Neck Amid Romance Rumors!

He was a boy, she was a girl, can we make it anymore obvious?

Mod Sun sure can, as the musician reportedly got Avril Lavigne’s name tattooed on his neck amid rumors they are dating!

A photo published by TMZ shows the rapper with a huge “Avril” on the back of his neck as the two were seen leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood last week. Sources close to the situation told the outlet that the ink is real because Mod would never get a “temp tattoo.”

The insider went on to dish that Mod (who was linked to Bella Thorne previously) got his new tat pretty recently — which makes sense, as the pair are said to have been working in the studio on the Complicated hitmaker’s new album every day for over two months. Previously, Avril collaborated with Mod on his song Flames, which came out last month.

Her new album is reportedly finished and is expected to drop sometime this year. While neither have commented on the relationship rumors, it sure looks like they’ve been mixing business with pleasure. After all, a tattoo says a thousand words — especially if it’s the name of someone’s rumored romantic partner!

What do U think about Mod’s new ink (click HERE to see it), Perezcious readers? Does it mean he’s hoping his rumored romance with Avril will be permanent? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Instar/WENN]