Bachelor Alum Taylor Nolan Under Investigation For Past Offensive Tweets!

Taylor Nolan is officially being investigated by the Washington State Department of Health for her past racist, bigoted, and homophobic tweets.

On Wednesday, Page Six confirmed that officials are looking into whether or not The Bachelor alum will lose her mental health counselor license, which she earned in 2016. Earlier this month, we reported that a probe was possible after “multiple complaints” were raised against Nolan following the social media scandal.

Related: Matt James Returns To Instagram — But Wipes ALL Bachelor Content!

Gordon MacCracken, a spokesperson for the Washington DOH, told the publication that he could not “predict an outcome” or provide a timeline for the investigation. Furthermore, he noted how Nolan had “no previous disciplinary history” and an inquiry into the matter “doesn’t necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur, just that we are moving to the stage of an investigation.”

It would not shock us, though, if she did lose her license for what she said in the past. It was really bad, guys! As fans of the ABC dating series may know, Nolan appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. The 27-year-old later got engaged to Derek Peth after meeting on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and the pair broke up in June 2018.

Back in February, Nolan came under fire when several of her tweets from 2011 to 2013 resurfaced on Reddit. In them, she spewed hurtful words towards various minority groups, including members of the Asian, Jewish, and Indian communities. Other tweets included fatphobic, homophobic, and ableist language.

The Johns Hopkins University alum promptly issues an apology in a 30-minute Instagram video at the time, captioning it with:

“My tweets from 10 years ago are s****y, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful. I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today. They are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through 10 years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong — I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last 10 years, and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

However, the clip disappeared a few hours later. In its place, Nolan posted a lengthy statement to further explain her actions:

“At the time of the video I had only seen the tweets towards BIPOC communities but obviously have hurt many outside of that. Close to every marginalized group, honestly. This is nuanced and there is a lot to unpack.”

Take a quick peek at the full message (below):

However, the reality star issued another note after some accused her of “deflecting” in the previous apologies. Nolan wrote:

“Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology. There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past.”

Several Bachelor alums have since spoken out about her harmful remarks, including Rachel Lindsay. The former Bachelorette said on her podcast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, that Nolan’s posts were “shocking” as she had been “very outspoken about all the inequalities and injustices within the franchise.” This includes the Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell racism fiasco. Corinne Olympios, an enemy of Nolan on season 21 of the series, also spoke with Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast about the situation, saying:

“I think we all now know who the real villain is here, which is what I was trying to tell everybody from the beginning.”

Since the controversy, Nolan has backed away from social media. Most recently, the TV personality shared she was “taking time and space for refocusing and reflecting.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will the Department of Health possibly revoke her license? Let us know your guesses in the comments (below)!

[Image via Taylor Nolan/Instagram]