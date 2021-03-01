Bachelor Alum Taylor Nolan Apologizes For Old 'S**tty' And 'Hurtful' Racist & Homophobic Tweets

Former Bachelor cast member Taylor Nolan issued a lengthy apology on Sunday after Reddit and Twitter users revealed her decade-old racist, bigoted, and homophobic tweets.

The tweets, which were all dated 2011 and 2012, resurfaced over the weekend in the hours after the 27-year-old mental health counselor called on Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison to be fired in the wake of his response to the ongoing Rachael Kirkconnell scandal. How does the passage go again?? Judge not, lest ye be judged… yeah. THAT!

Related: Bill Maher Claims Cancel Culture Is Ruining America — And Cites ‘The Bachelor’ As Proof??

Nolan’s role in this controversy started sensibly enough. Earlier on Sunday, the former reality TV star straight-up called out Harrison and demanded his firing due to his speaking “in a manner that perpetuates racism” in that infamous interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

And as you can see (below), Nolan makes some pretty strong points on the matter:

Powerful!

But…

Hours later, the script had flipped, and Nolan was the one apologizing profusely after fans dug up her old racist and homophobic tweets. According to Page Six, Nolan’s old tweets in question mocked Indian, Asian, and Jewish people, while others contained homophobic slurs and fat-shaming. Whoa!

Related: ‘The Bachelor’ Reveals Chris Harrison’s Replacement For This Season’s ‘After The Final Rose’

In response to her embarrassing and troubling tweets, the mental health professional posted — and then deleted — a 30-minute (!) video apology to her IG account.

Alongside the clip, she wrote (below):

“My tweets from ten years ago are s**tty, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful. I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. To my fellow BIPOC community and the other folks who I harmed in those tweets, I see you, I hope you see me, we are in this together and I’m sorry I didn’t always stand with you. I’m sorry I centered my whiteness and the whiteness around me. I’m sorry I wasn’t better then, but I am here now and will always be … Consider giving me an inkling of grace that we’re often so quickly [sic] to give people like Chris after just an apology, without seeing any of the work being done. I’ve been doing the work.”

Yikes…

And yet hours after the video went up, it was gone — replaced by a note in which she claims she deleted the video because it “wasn’t concise.” Nolan further acknowledged how she’s been “attacked and harassed online for weeks” with “extreme harassment and death threats.” WTF?! She wasn’t even involved in the Harrison controversy until literally the last 24 hours?! Or is something else going on??

Ch-ch-check out that explanation (below):

Yikes!!! What do U make of the turnabout here, Perezcious readers?! To be honest, Nolan’s take on firing Harrison is a compelling argument! Soon, we’ll see if he ever does return to The Bachelor, or not. And yet it feels like she totally contradicts her whole point by having those bigoted tweets pop up… Reactions?! Sound OFF down in the comments (below).

[Image via Taylor Nolan/Instagram]