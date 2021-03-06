Washington State Department Of Health Receives 'Multiple Complaints' About Bachelor Alum Taylor Nolan After Racist Tweet Discovery

Things continue to spiral out of control for Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan.

Even as the show’s ugly racism controversy begins to subside — you’ll recall that on Friday, we reported how former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay said it was time to move forward after Chris Harrison‘s second apology on GMA — things appear to be going from bad to worse for Nolan, a mental health therapist and counselor in the state of Washington.

As we reported over the last week, Nolan came under fire after she first called out Harrison and said he should be fired over his racist defense of current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Barely after Nolan was able to get those words out on social media, Bachelor fans had dug up old racist, bigoted, and homophobic tweets from the 27-year-old licensed mental health counselor, leading her on a crash course of apology videos and public statements.

Now, as of Friday, March 5, the Washington State Department of Health has confirmed that they are investigating multiple complaints that have been submitted regarding Nolan after those offensive tweets resurfaced.

According to DOH spokesperson Gordon MacCracken, who spoke to E! News about the 27-year-old’s status with the state licensing board, the complaints came about “in connection with the issues that recently arose.” not only that, but now MacCracken is confirming that each of the complaints are “under assessment” and being “taken seriously, as patient safety is our top priority.” Whoa!!!

Still, MacCracken was quick to note that it was still early on in the investigation, and there hasn’t yet been much on which to draw any conclusions:

“In short, this is in the early stages, and we can’t predict what the result may be.”

As of now, no formal investigation has been launched, either; officials are simply “still in the process” of evaluating the merits of the complaints themselves. If a case management team does find grounds to open a case, then, they would start an official investigation — but that hasn’t happened yet.

Still, it definitely must be an interesting and uneasy time for Nolan. She’s been a licensed mental health counselor in the state of Washington since 2016, for what it’s worth, and according to MacCracken she has “no previous disciplinary history.”

What do U make of this development in the Taylor Nolan controversy, Perezcious readers? Definitely something serious going on when it gets back to her mental health counseling work…

