Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Finally Confirms Split From Cop-Loving Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen!

All breakups matter… isn’t that how it goes, Garrett Yrigoyen?

The 31-year-old Donald Trump-loving former star of The Bachelorette finds himself single to begin September as his one-time fiancée and former reality TV leading lady has left him in the dust! That’s right, y’all: Becca Kufrin is free to mingle and SO deserving of a good guy who doesn’t mindlessly spout the MAGA doctrine at every opportunity!

The 30-year-old Minnesota native opened up about the split from Garrett on this week’s brand new episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay, confirming what many had been wondering about and speculating for months. Trump jokes aside (seriously, Garrett, come on), it does sound like a lot of thought and care went into this relationship until Becca just couldn’t make it work any longer.

Becca broke down crying on the show when she told fans the news, saying (below):

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Wow! The pair had been living together in Carlsbad, California after getting engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette back in 2018. It’s unclear exactly when things may have ended, but Becca’s words at least confirm what we pretty much expected: it was a long time coming.

The former ABC leading lady went on from there, too, noting she’d “finally come to terms with it” after much difficulty on her part to get through the reality of having to leave her fiancé.

More from Kufrin:

“I am so grateful … to have had the two-plus years [together]. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

That’s certainly very professional, but Yrigoyen’s outspoken and controversial political views almost definitely did play some sort of role in the pair’s split.

As you’ll recall, Garrett previously came under fire for throwing his support behind police officers at the height of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year. Two years ago, he’d put her through a previous social media controversy, too, when old homophobic posts of his resurfaced, leading to major public backlash. Yeah…

It’s like what Maya Angelou infamously said: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time”!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of this split — you surely can’t be surprised, right?! We’ve seen the writing on the wall forever! Sound OFF about it with your reaction down in the comments (below)…

