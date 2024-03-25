Bachelorette Gabby Windey Shares SHOCKING Selfie After Getting Lip Filler Dissolved!

You ever feel pain from just looking at an image??

Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey got us and her followers good with this literal lip JUMP SCARE! On Saturday, she uploaded a TikTok displaying her extremely swelled pout following a session where she was having filler dissolved!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarity (below)!

BIG OUCHIE!!

And LOLz, don’t Zoom meetings always come at the most inopportune times?!

Gabby likely got hyaluronidase injected in her kisser. It’s a super concentrated synthetic form of an enzyme we already produce naturally, and it’s used to break down the filler and speed up the dissolving process. In some cases (like Gabby’s, hahah) a bad reaction can occur.

Luckily, she was all good almost 24 hours later! Remember, Perezcious readers… Lip filler — use with caution!

