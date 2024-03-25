Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Are DUNZO!

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly over!

According to DailyMail.com on Sunday, the couple has broken up and are “no longer seeing one another.” Oh no!

As Perezcious readers know, the model and football star have been romantically linked since September when People confirmed they were “hanging out” after Odell’s split from baby momma Lauren Wood. That means the relationship has come and gone in just six months. Oof!

Related: Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Seen Holding Hands After Broadway Date Night!

Though they never went red carpet official, Kim and Odell were spotted out and about several times together, including earlier this month at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, their last public sighting. But, unfortunately, the chemistry just didn’t have staying power. According to an insider via Life & Style on Monday, the romance “just fizzled” out:

“Kim and Odell weren’t ever that serious, but right now they’re at different places in life. It was just fun but not happening anymore.”

The good news is there are “really no hard feelings,” the source insisted:

“It was fun while it lasted!”

Welp, wasn’t meant to be!

Perhaps the SKIMS founder finally listened to Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner‘s advice?? KoKo, who had her own past with the athlete, had reportedly cautioned her sis about Odell’s “player” behavior, after all! Guess Kim finally got the memo and ended the romp! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]