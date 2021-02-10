Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are 'Fine' Amid Cheating Rumors -- She 'Chooses Not To Pay Attention'

Don’t be fooled by all those cheating stories swirling around — J.Lo is above the rumor mill.

This strange (and suspicious) chapter for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance came about after Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm co-stars accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with the former baseball player. The reality star basically confirmed her contact with A-Rod, but claimed it was totally “innocent” and they never met up or “physically cheated.”

While we’re willing to believe Madison’s story (for now), we can’t help but side eye that the ex-MLB star was in contact with her at all. Just because they never physically cheated, doesn’t mean there wasn’t an emotional affair going on, right?

Whatever went down, it appears that the Let’s Get Loud singer is standing by her man. In fact, a source told E! News she’s unbothered by the rumors, sharing:

“J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie [Shotgun Wedding] in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn’t let the cheating rumors get to her and chooses not to pay attention.”

The insider added:

“A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican. He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she’s very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine’s Day in Miami.”

The couple has certainly been very conspicuous about their romance right now — take the New York Yankees alum’s “date night” Instagram Story from Wednesday, for example.

Then there was the very public (and pandemic questionable) Super Bowl outing. Another source told OK! Magazine:

“There was never any doubt that Jennifer would be with Alex at the Super Bowl after the rumors started. The private plane, hotel and great seats were all booked, and pulling out at the last minute would have only made the whispers louder. Jennifer doesn’t listen to all the noise and gossip. She trusts Alex and believes in him.”

They continued:

“Jen knows the truth, and that’s all that matters. Jen isn’t about to throw away a great relationship that works for her and her family over a reality star trying to become more famous.”

Damn! Them’s fighting words!

But the Hustlers star has put in the work for this relationship, as she mentioned in a recent Allure profile. Reflecting on quarantining with her fiancé, she said:

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”

Well, it makes sense that she would trust Alex after going to therapy and building a (hopefully) strong foundation for their romance. We just hope he’s truly worthy of that trust and stays out of reality stars’ DMs in the future!

