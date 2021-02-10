Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Weighs In On Ex Hannah Brown's New BF, And The Verdict Is...

Whatever could’ve happened — or should’ve happened — in the past between Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron is gone and forgotten by now, and both parties have moved on!

Romantically linked both during and immediately after their star-crossed run on The Bachelorette, Hannah and Tyler were just never quite able to fall into a relationship with each other. Call it bad timing, or bad luck, or whatever. But at least this much is clear: they are happy just being friends, and they very much want the best for each other!

Case in point: Hannah’s new man! We’ve been reporting on the Alabama native’s new romance with Nashville businessman and model Adam Woolard, and now it appears Cameron is ready to weigh in on the new guy, too!

Speaking to ET host Lauren Zima on Tuesday, the former football player and forever-hunk of our dreams delivered his first public reaction to Woolard’s presence in Hannah Beast’s life:

“I haven’t met him but seen pictures of him. Good looking guy, so I’m happy for her.”

Oooooh! So Tyler is comfortable enough in his masculinity to admit when other guys are good-looking?! You really love to see it!

Tyler has his own new romantic interest now, too, for what it’s worth; reports are flying around claiming the former college football star has been linked to model Camila Kendra. So basically, there’s plenty of action going around for everybody! Ahh, to be young and hot… LOLz!

Cameron’s BFF (and current Bachelor leading man) Matt James also spoke out about Woolard and Brown recently, too! Bachelor Nation fans will recall James and Brown got close while the pair quarantined together with a much larger group of friends (including Cameron) at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic just about a year ago now. In his own interview with ET, James offered up this tidbit about Woolard, as well as more about Hannah and Tyler’s friendship:

“I couldn’t approve more [of Woolard]. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible. He’s a really good guy … I’m [also] excited for Hannah and Tyler [being friends] because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

Amen to that! And if Adam Woolard gets the Matt James seal of approval, then he must be a great guy! What say U, Perezcious readers?? Excited for Alabama Hannah and her new love interest?! Or are you deep down hoping she and Tyler one day make a real run at it together?! Sound OFF with all your hot Bachelor Nation takes down in the comments (below)…

