Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & Estranged Wife Officially Split After Over A Year Of Trying To Reconcile

This isn’t the news any of us wanted to hear in the new year!

On Instagram Monday, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys took to Instagram to share the news — he and his estranged wife Rochelle have officially decided to separate. In the post, captioned only with a crying emoji, the singer explained in the image:

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage.”

No!! We were all rooting for them! So sad.

Continuing, the 45-year-old revealed they’d parted as friends and will be coparenting their children Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6:

It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time. Thank you, Alexander and Rochelle McLean.”

See the full post (below):

As we’ve been following, the couple announced they’d “temporarily” split back in March of last year with hopes of doing soul searching and coming back together stronger. Sadly, they just weren’t able to work it out, it seems.

We continue to wish AJ, Rochelle, and their family the best. Hopefully it’s all smooth sailing as they adjust to their new lives. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

