Bryan Tanaka Confirms Mariah Carey Split -- With Lengthy Post Hinting At The Reason!

Bryan Tanaka is dishing details on his split from Mariah Carey.

On Tuesday, the dancer confirmed the rumors — he and the My All singer have officially broken up. He addressed “friends and fans” in a lengthy statement on Instagram, revealing that it was a “mutual” and “amicable” decision. He wrote:

“Dear friends and fans, With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

It sounds like the 40-year-old really cherished his time with the Obsessed singer. Fans will know Bryan served as a backup dancer for Mimi starting in 2006 — a decade before they started dating in 2016, the year she split from her ex-fiancé James Packer. They were together for about seven years! A really big relationship by any metric! He continued:

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

So sweet… When Page Six reported the news that the two had split up last week, an insider spilled that part of the reason stemmed from his desire to start a family of his own, and by the sound of his praise of her kids, we could definitely believe that… We mean, he’s been dating their mom since they were 5! We guess he just wants some of dem babies of his own.

He concluded:

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy, and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

What a gentleman! Considering the difficult situation, it feels like he handled addressing the breakup with a ton of respect and maturity! Still no word on Mariah’s end, though… Besides her cryptically talking about a tough year. Read his full post (below):

